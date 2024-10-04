Sei Investments Co. Acquires 43,697 Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth $200,768,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in VF during the first quarter valued at about $30,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 328.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,971,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on VF from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VFC opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. VF Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VF Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

