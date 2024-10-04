Sei Investments Co. Acquires 807 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 59.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 487.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 50.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

