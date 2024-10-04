Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of EverQuote worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 199,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

EverQuote Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $705.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,070,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,029 shares of company stock worth $2,940,633 in the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

