Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 257.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

First Busey Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.84.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

