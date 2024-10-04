Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,092 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

