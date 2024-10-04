Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centerspace by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,222,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centerspace by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1,438.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

NYSE:CSR opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

