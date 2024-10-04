Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,081,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 25,154 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 93,381 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DRH opened at $8.79 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.77 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DRH. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

