Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Independent Bank worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

INDB stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

