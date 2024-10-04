Sei Investments Co. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.