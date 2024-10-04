Sei Investments Co. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Repay were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 233,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Repay by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after purchasing an additional 538,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 269,524 shares of company stock worth $2,222,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Down 2.4 %

RPAY opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $775.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

