Sei Investments Co. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 241.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $694.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $789.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $826.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $734.55 and a 200 day moving average of $694.51.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

