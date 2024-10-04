Sei Investments Co. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in JOYY by 10.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 66,474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in JOYY by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 134,394 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth $2,283,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Price Performance

NASDAQ:YY opened at $34.96 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.27. JOYY had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $565.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YY. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

