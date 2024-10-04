Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,573 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.38. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $61.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBTX

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.