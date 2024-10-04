Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Crocs by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Crocs by 282.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $10,481,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $137.99 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

