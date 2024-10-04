Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 306,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,528,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,082,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,119,000 shares of company stock worth $22,931,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 159.29 and a beta of 1.94. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Talos Energy’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

