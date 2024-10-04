Sei Investments Co. Sells 212,968 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212,968 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Everi worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $6,051,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 648,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.15 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

