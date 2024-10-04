Sei Investments Co. Sells 214,237 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,237 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 2.8 %

RBLX opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $620,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,365,418.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $620,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662,103 shares in the company, valued at $461,365,418.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,341 shares of company stock worth $32,788,526. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

