Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Trading Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Selectis Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Selectis Health Company Profile

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

