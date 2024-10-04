Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.47 million during the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 1.65%.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.

