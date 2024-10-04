SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SGBAF opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. SES has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $516.68 million during the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 45.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

