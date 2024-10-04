Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,519.61 ($33.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,684 ($35.90). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,609 ($34.90), with a volume of 656,917 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,587.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,519.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,009.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 8,379 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($33.44), for a total transaction of £209,475 ($280,196.63). 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

