Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $143.99 and last traded at $143.99. 11,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 83,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEZL. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Sezzle Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $1,671,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,651,098.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,874. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $1,671,577.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,833 shares in the company, valued at $15,651,098.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,586 shares of company stock worth $22,034,190 in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

