SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 316,144 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 908.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,144 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $43,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $269,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 79,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $122.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

