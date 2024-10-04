SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 59,332 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $25,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $363.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $375.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

