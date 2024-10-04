SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8,602.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 14,399,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,102,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 59,479 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $114.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.76.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

