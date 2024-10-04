SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 371.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Essex Property Trust worth $42,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,145,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,824,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,001,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,682,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $817,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $289.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

