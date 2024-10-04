SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $29,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,630,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,025,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.28.

DLR stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $165.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

