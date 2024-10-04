SG Americas Securities LLC Has $24.81 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 132.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.13.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $876.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $836.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

