SG Americas Securities LLC Has $26.95 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 380.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,449 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.28% of Globe Life worth $26,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 88.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.3 %

GL stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

