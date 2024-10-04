SG Americas Securities LLC Has $29.97 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 144.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,713 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

