SG Americas Securities LLC Has $40.89 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $40,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COF opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

