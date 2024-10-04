SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $22.89 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF opened at $370.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

