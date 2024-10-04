SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1,356.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278,070 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $73,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 136,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 472,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 550,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,747 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.