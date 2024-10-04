SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,613 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $106,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 439.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,562,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,567,000 after buying an additional 5,347,265 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,199,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 666,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96.

