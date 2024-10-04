Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Sells $33,361.53 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $33,361.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,187.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katherine Irene Fogertey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $31,640.97.

On Monday, August 5th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10.

On Friday, August 2nd, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89.

Shake Shack Trading Up 5.2 %

SHAK traded up $5.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. 835,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,051. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 190.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.