Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.72. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. The business’s revenue was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 502,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 83.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 177,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 209.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 599,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 78,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 57.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

