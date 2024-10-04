Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,804 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Shopify were worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

