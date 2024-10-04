Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.47) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IOM

iomart Group Trading Down 3.6 %

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group stock opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £107.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.27 and a beta of 0.58. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 92.20 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.55.

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.