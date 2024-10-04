Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.47) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on IOM
iomart Group Trading Down 3.6 %
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iomart Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.