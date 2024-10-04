Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.28 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.74 ($0.45). Approximately 238,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,282,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.49 ($0.45).

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.