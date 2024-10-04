Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $13.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.