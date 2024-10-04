Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.93 and traded as high as C$16.45. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 182,335 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.