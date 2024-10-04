Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Sify Technologies stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

