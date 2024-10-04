Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Sells $61,590.40 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $61,590.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGHT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 149,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,109. The company has a market cap of $298.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.71. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

