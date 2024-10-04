Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) COO Sells $20,690.24 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) COO Sam Boong Park sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,690.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 149,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

