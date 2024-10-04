Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CTO David Badawi Sells 3,167 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $18,970.33. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,756,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 149,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,109. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGHT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SGHT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 76,549 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 256.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.