Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 4,878 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $29,658.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 149,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,109. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.71. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

