Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,726 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,494 shares of company stock worth $6,404,829. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

