Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SILA stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

