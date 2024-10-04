Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Trading Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 196,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 574% from the average session volume of 29,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

