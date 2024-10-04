Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 235,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 114,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Silver One Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.42 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.55.

About Silver One Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.